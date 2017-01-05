Capital inflows into SA stagnant
Capital inflows to emerging markets at their weakest since 2008, the latest figures from the Institute for International Finance show
Capital flows into emerging markets in 2016 sunk to their lowest level since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 and although SA still recorded net inflows of foreign capital for the first 11 months of the year, the total, at $12.1bn, was barely higher than in the same period in 2015.
Latest figures from the Institute for International Finance (IIF) show that at just $28bn, capital inflows to emerging markets were at their weakest since 2008 and were 90% lower than the average in the 2010-2014 period.
The institute reports that large December outflows of portfolio capital — reflecting nonresident sales of emerging markets equities and bonds — capped the worst quarter since the fourth quarter of 2008, but much of that was because of continued huge outflows from China. Other emerging markets, excluding China, mostly recorded inflows, although at lower levels.
The institute says the outflows were largely from bond markets, and cites the "Trump trade", which has lifted US bond yields, and the US Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance as among the reasons, along with investors’ generally lower risk appetite.
SA depends heavily on more volatile portfolio inflows into its equity and bond markets because it tends not to receive that much in the way of foreign direct investment (FDI), and it needs continued large inflows on the capital account of its balance of payments to finance the sizeable deficit it continues to run on the current account.
Year-end figures from the JSE show that nonresident investors were significant net sellers of equities last year but increased their net buying of bonds to R32bn for the year.
The IIF’s figures on total capital inflows (which include portfolio inflows as well as FDI and bank deposits) show that while SA did better than countries such as India and Brazil, which saw sharp declines in inflows of foreign capital, it did worse than countries such as Mexico or Turkey, which recorded increased inflows.
