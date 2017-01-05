Capital inflows into SA stagnant

Capital flows into emerging markets in 2016 sunk to their lowest level since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 and although SA still recorded net inflows of foreign capital for the first 11 months of the year, the total, at $12.1bn, was barely higher than in the same period in 2015.

Latest figures from the Institute for International Finance (IIF) show that at just $28bn, capital inflows to emerging markets were at their weakest since 2008 and were 90% lower than the average in the 2010-2014 period.

The institute reports that large December outflows of portfolio capital — reflecting nonresident sales of emerging markets equities and bonds — capped the worst quarter since the fourth quarter of 2008, but much of that was because of continued huge outflows from China. Other emerging markets, excluding China, mostly recorded inflows, although at lower levels.