Dip in SA’s money supply growth in November

30 December 2016 - 09:57 AM Charlotte Mathews
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The Reserve Bank grew the broad measure of money supply, M3, by 4.76% in November, which was below October’s 6.62% growth and less than consensus expectations.

The consensus forecast for November was for an increase of 6.5%. The 6.62% increase in October’s M3 had been above expectations, and was also above the 5.64% annualised rate in September.

The rate of total domestic credit extension slowed to 6.03% in November from 7.60% in October, which was revised from a previous 6.31%. Mortgage advances edged up to R1.290bn from R1.284bn in October.

