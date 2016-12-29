Consumers to come under further pressure as fuel prices go up next week

Consumers, who are already under financial strain, will now have to face a rise in fuel prices from Wednesday, January 4.

The petrol price will go up by 48c and 50c per litre for 95 octane and 93 octane, respectively, while the two grades of diesel will increase by 37c and 39c.

Illuminating paraffin will cost between 43c and 58c more a litre, while the maximum retail price of liquefied petroleum gas will go up to R1.06 a kilogram.