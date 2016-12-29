Economy

Consumers to come under further pressure as fuel prices go up next week

29 December 2016 - 19:18 PM Staff Writer
Picture: THE TIMES
Consumers, who are already under financial strain, will now have to face a rise in fuel prices from Wednesday, January 4.

The petrol price will go up by 48c and 50c per litre for 95 octane and 93 octane, respectively, while the two grades of diesel will increase by 37c and 39c.

Illuminating paraffin will cost between 43c and 58c more a litre, while the maximum retail price of liquefied petroleum gas will go up to R1.06 a kilogram.

"The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review‚ on average‚ when compared to the previous period," the Department of Energy said late on Thursday.

However, the average international product prices of petrol‚ diesel and illuminating paraffin had increased during the month, as international oil prices rose.

Brent crude is up more than 9% so far this month, adding to a gain of nearly 6% in November.

The increases came as both oil cartel Opec and some non-Opec members, such as Russia, decided to cut global production in order to boost prices.

