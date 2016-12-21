Older white South Africans increasingly dependent on younger kin
Older white South Africans have become much more dependent on their younger counterparts, according to a report just released by the Institute for Race Relations.
"For the African population such dependency levels have declined," according to Institute analyst‚ Gerbrandt van Heerden.
For example‚ in 2003‚ for every 100 employed African people‚ there were 21 people over 65 depending on them for support.
In 2004 the figure dipped dramatically to 15‚ and since then it has moved up or down by just a few points. In 2016 it was 16.
For the coloured population‚ it went up. In 2003‚ for every 100 employed people‚ 12 people over 65 relied on them for support. This year‚ it was at 15.
For the Indian-Asian population‚ it went up from 14 in 2003 to 21 in 2016.
Among whites, in 2003‚ for every 100 employed white people‚ there were 24 depending on them. The figure has steadily increased‚ and this year it went up to an unprecedented 38.
Other facts from the report include that:
There has been an astronomical growth in people employed in government. The institute found that since 2005‚ the number of people working in the primary and secondary economies (for example mining and manufacturing) had risen only 4%.
Those working for the government‚ on the other hand‚ had risen a staggering 41%.
The African population is the only race group with a proportion of the not economically active exceeding that of the employed (the proportion of the not economically active to employed is nearly 154%).
Both the white and African populations saw a dramatic decrease in people not working against the employed.
Both those groups saw a change of around -40%. For the coloured population‚ however‚ the ratio of those not working to those employed went up 11%‚ and for the Indian-Asian population‚ it went up by a dramatic 21.4%.
According to Van Heerden‚ "There are three times as many people with jobs — and almost twice as many unemployed people."
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.