Older white South Africans have become much more dependent on their younger counterparts, according to a report just released by the Institute for Race Relations.

"For the African population such dependency levels have declined," according to Institute analyst‚ Gerbrandt van Heerden.

For example‚ in 2003‚ for every 100 employed African people‚ there were 21 people over 65 depending on them for support.

In 2004 the figure dipped dramatically to 15‚ and since then it has moved up or down by just a few points. In 2016 it was 16.

For the coloured population‚ it went up. In 2003‚ for every 100 employed people‚ 12 people over 65 relied on them for support. This year‚ it was at 15.

For the Indian-Asian population‚ it went up from 14 in 2003 to 21 in 2016.

Among whites, in 2003‚ for every 100 employed white people‚ there were 24 depending on them. The figure has steadily increased‚ and this year it went up to an unprecedented 38.