UK reassures SA on post-Brexit ties

The UK is looking to negotiate post-Brexit trade and investment pacts with SA that are as good as the ones the country has with the EU.

That was the word on Wednesday from Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, who is visiting SA as the UK goes all out to allay concerns among its trading partners that they have nothing to fear from its decision to pull out of the EU — a process Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain will trigger in March 2017.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who met Hammond on Wednesday, said the visit had given SA a better understanding of Brexit processes and reassurance that it would not have any disruptive effects on relations between SA and the UK.

Hammond, a Tory veteran who May appointed to the chancellor’s post (the equivalent of our finance minister) in July, said the UK had long and deep trade relations with SA.