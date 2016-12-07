BUSINESS DAY TV: Retail likely to experience notable pressure for next while

George Glynos: No, sadly not at all. In fact if anything we were surprised that the second quarter was as strong as it was and that the third quarter wasn’t maybe a little softer. So we were a little bit more bearish and it has been borne out. You look at other data that’s been out there, the confidence indicators are all down. You have a look at the leading indicators of the Reserve Bank, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), our own internal one, they’ve been under considerable pressure.

You have a look at things like the Consumer Credit Index, TransUnion’s, you look at Solidarity’s Labour Market Index, they’re under pressure. Just about every indicator you focus on is going to tell you a different story of varying degrees of the amount of pressure this economy is under. And turning attention to things like vehicle sales, which are also somewhat of a leading indicator, they’ve been cratering for a long time. They’re showing signs of recovery now but still deep in negative territory and it doesn’t bode particularly well for retail sales either.

So 2017 is bound to be a better year than 2016 if for no other reason that there are statistical base factors that come into play, but there are still going to be some major headwinds and one of those headwinds I suspect is going to shift out of the manufacturing sector into retail. So we think retail over the next couple of quarters is probably going to be a sector that’s going to come under fairly significant pressure.

BDTV: Do you think, if S&P Global Rating’s had had sight of this number before they made their decision last Friday, they would have held off on downgrading us or do you think this was pretty much what they expected?

GG: They would have been close, if they were off 0.1% or 0.2% it really wouldn’t make a mockery if 0.1% or 0.2% really changes your ratings assessment that much, that you would choose to downgrade. I believe they’ve expressed their concerns about growth, they have for quite a long time. If you remember a few months we were talking about 0% growth for 2016. In fact the number, if anything, has been revised up slightly by the market, something like 0.4% that we’re on at the moment.

So I don’t know that it would have mattered that much to the ratings agency whether this number came in slightly stronger or not, but I do think to your point, that they are focused very squarely on whether SA has the ability to generate any form of sustainable growth. And here we talk about the Nine-Point Plan and things that Pravin Gordhan has alluded to, and whether or not they can gain traction out of implementing some of those reforms.

BDTV: Especially if you’ve got a noose around one’s neck like the electricity restrictions, for example. We’ve seen a contraction in the utility sector come to the fore, water restrictions and lower electricity consumption both being cited there. Do you think Eskom really has a handle on there, or is this growth environment simply just playing in its favour right now because that could well limit that potential for growth, if we get there?

GG: Quite right … we think when it comes to this electricity data you almost have to flip it on its head and not look at electricity necessarily so much as a constraint, but we think the reason we haven’t had much in the way of load shedding is precisely because the rest of the industrial side of the economy is not performing particularly well. So it’s given Eskom a little bit of breathing room.

At the same time, you must appreciate that there are many companies out there that are seeking ways of becoming increasingly even more efficient in the way that they utilise energy. So you constantly see renewed efforts to take advantage of things like solar, and as long as that is the case, as long as we’re extracting efficiencies, and as long as the industrial side of the economy is as weak as it is, I suspect that just reflects the underlying reality, which is that we have a very sluggish economy.

BDTV: You alluded to slightly better growth expected for 2017, off a low base from 2016, and you mentioned the retail sector now. We are expecting tax hikes come the February budget, and we’re also expecting or there’s the potential for another interest-rate hike come January, following the latest Reserve Bank monetary policy committee [meeting]. What’s that going to do to the consumer for 2017 and hence the retail sector?

GG: We would rather look through this cycle and by that, what I’m talking about is yes, inflation might be a little bit buoyant for the time being, but we run our projections going forward and we look at a combination of factors. We have a look at a tight credit environment, you have a look at a rand that is resilient and could even still improve from current levels, you have a look at very weak supply and demand dynamics because this economy is struggling, and you see the amount of compression in margins that’s taking place through the value chain, and you can, in fact, build a fairly strong case for inflation dropping sharply in the second half of next year.

We think that inflation forecasts are going to be revised down, so we’re not looking for a rate hike; if anything, we suspect that speculation of a rate cut is going to intensify by around the middle of next year. That’s the first point to make.

The second point to make is that looking again through the cycle, you could still experience a lot of volatility and a negative growth-type environment in the next three to four months, [which] doesn’t necessarily preclude SA from being able to generate a little bit better growth, a much better growth environment through the course of 2017 and that’s as a result potentially of lower inflation, lower interest rates, and a rand that is ironically stronger, which assists on both those fronts. So these are the reasons why we’re a little more optimistic on next year.

BDTV: Do you think SA has gotten enough of a wake-up call, given how close we sit to a downgrade to junk or have the latest reprieves we’ve been offered … does it possibly risk complacency?

GG: I would hope it doesn’t risk complacency. If the authorities haven’t woken up to the reality of SA’s very precarious ratings situation by now, they never will. And if that is indeed the case, then a downgrade next year is, in fact, inevitable.

So I believe they do get it, I’m just not sure that the government has it within them, ideologically I’m talking about, I’m not talking about willingness. There is, of course, a willingness or effort to try prevent a credit-rating downgrade. I’m just not sure that the ideologies are aligned such that we take the right steps to avoid a downgrade, and by that I’m talking about finding ways of becoming more inclusive crowding in the private sector.

That could take various forms but one of them would be a thing like privatisation. We’ve seen how well it’s worked on a company like Telkom — why not roll that sort of thing out to so many other parastatals? That would just induce a little bit of dynamism. But we’re not headed down that road; we’re headed down the road of more interventionism, and if you look at the Nine-Point Plan, it speaks to exactly that, which is why we express doubts as to whether or not the reforms that they talk about implementing are, in fact, going to be able to generate the growth they need to generate the tax revenues they need.