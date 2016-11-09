Business confidence improves in face of headwinds, says Sacci

Confidence in the economy improved in October, despite slowing local and global economic growth and a volatile sociopolitical climate in SA, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index showed on Wednesday.

The index rose 2.7 points in October to 93, after plunging to a 31-year low of 90.3 points in September.

But October’s gain still left the index 9.3 points below the reading for October last year.

The index is compiled by monitoring developments in 13 economic indicators on a monthly basis.

The business mood remained resilient despite fraud charges levelled against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan last month, which were dropped earlier this month, Sacci said.

Sacci warned that the "lack of political direction, economic policy uncertainty and some serious public sector malpractice must be dealt with speedily".

The positive October outcome was due partly to an improvement in export volumes, a favourable rand exchange and better real retail trade, Sacci said.

But lower merchandise import volumes, lower share prices on the JSE and more expensive energy supply were the largest year-on-year negative contributions to the index in October.