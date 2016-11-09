Agro-processing incentives to boost jobs and economy

The Department of Trade and Industry is working on creating a dedicated agro-processing incentive scheme to attract investment in the sector.

The department has said before that it will focus on the development and revitalisation of critical agro-processing infrastructure to stimulate growth in the industry.

In the eighth iteration of the Industrial Policy Action Plan, the department highlights agro-processing as one of the economy’s key labour-intensive sectors. The plan also outlines the design of sector-specific incentives for agro-processing and the rail components sector.

Revitalising the agricultural sector and agro-processing is also a priority in the government’s nine-point plan.

In 2014, agro-processing contributed about R78bn to the country’s GDP and employed 362,000 people.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said on Tuesday at the Manufacturing Indaba in Cape Town his department was looking into agro-processing incentives to attract investment.

"This sector is critical because of its labour intensity across the value chain and its high economic multipliers, especially with respect to exports," he said.