WATCH: Despite a very good bounce in exports, investment in SA is tanking
BUSINESS Times editor Ron Derby and the panel of editors discuss the economy’s missing a recession, but ask if there is still too much noise to avoid a credit downgrade. They also debate whether Futuregrowth’s move against state-owned companies is a good scare tactic.
The South African economy grew more than expected in the second quarter — a seasonally adjusted 3.3% from a 1.2% contraction in the first quarter.
Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe said the GDP numbers were a welcome surprise but were narrowly based. "If you look at the figures in detail what you’ve really got is a bounce in mining and a huge bounce in exports, which were up 18%. The rest looks muted, or actually bad. Investment is just tanking. So that suggests that it’s very narrowly based and the resilience is not really there and the capacity is not being built for future growth."
Tim Cohen, Business Day editor said he was intrigued by how the rand’s movements had affected growth in the mining and manufacturing sectors, the two industries that had posted the most growth.
Against a backdrop of heightened political drama that has taken place over the last few weeks, it is difficult to be excited by the economic growth numbers, said Financial Mail editor Rob rose.
Joffe said it was possible for SA to avert a downgrade by ratings agencies in December if the country delivered two decent quarters of growth and the political environment remained stable.
The decision by asset manager Futuregrowth to stop lending to SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was bondholder activism that had not been seen before, said Joffe. The move to make companies publicly accountable will hopefully set an industry precedent, she said.
"This is pensioner’s money; this is the savings of millions of South Africans that is at stake here. SOEs need to remember that they maybe state-owned by they are privately funded," Joffe said.
Rose said he would like to see more asset managers taking that bold step in the interests of their clients. "They talk for their fiduciary responsibility to their clients. If other asset managers are not asking those questions they’re failing their clients."
Cohen said Futuregrowth’s stance was not likely to be followed by other companies. "Most of the bond market doesn’t care about that; they care about yield."
In part two, the editors discuss why Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is taking on banks and what must happen when President Jacob Zuma returns from China.
