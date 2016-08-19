JSE-led team to boost downgrade fight

BUSINESS, the state and labour will meet ratings agencies and investors in New York in early October as part of an effort to make the investment case for SA and repeat the June success in averting a ratings downgrade.

The New York road show is led by the JSE and includes UBS, Standard Bank and Old Mutual. It will also include Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and some of the JSE’s top clients. This is the fourth such road show, but it will be particularly important in 2016 ahead of ratings agency reviews of SA’s credit rating in December.

It has been timed for the run-up to the IMF and World Bank annual meetings which take place this year on October 7-9 in Washington, bringing together financial services industry leaders and policymakers from the world’s major financial markets.

The government has been working with business and labour partners on a series of initiatives to unlock obstacles to growth and job creation.

CEO of the JSE Nicky Newton-King said last week that the manner in which the local government elections were conducted and the results received was an important positive signal to investors. The road show was an opportunity to present the South African story to major US institutional investors.

The New York road show will take place shortly before the finance minister tables his medium term budget policy statement in late October, with markets and ratings agencies watching closely for any slippage in the government’s fiscal consolidation plans. Lower-than-expected economic growth could hit revenues while pressure for more spending on items such as higher education could put pressure on the government’s expenditure ceiling.

Ratings agency S&P Global is due to update its view on SA’s sovereign credit rating in December, as is Fitch. Moody’s, which in May affirmed SA’s rating at two notches above subinvestment grade, on Thursday raised its outlook for the world’s largest emerging market economies, but it said that SA was seen growing less than previously expected.

Moody’s had forecast in May that SA’s economy would grow at 0.5% this year, but economists have since been cutting their estimates and the Reserve Bank has recently revised its own forecast down to zero for 2016.

Moody’s was more upbeat than its rivals, however, on the local government elections. In a report on August 8, it said that SA’s emerging pluralistic party competition had the potential to generate reform momentum over the medium term, even though near-term risks of policy distraction and spending pressures were rising.

READ THIS: Cooking invoices costs Africa billions

S&P, which in June affirmed SA’s rating at just one notch above subinvestment grade, was more sober about the local government polls, with analyst Gardner Rusike cautioning in August that in the medium term, the introspection prompted by the ANC’s poor poll performance could cause it to rethink the economic policy path, raising the risk that reform momentum could slow. Fitch, though it expected broad policy continuity, warned of the risk of more populist policies.

S&P is now the only one of the three major ratings agencies that has to comply with European regulators’ requirements for a fixed schedule in terms of which updates must be provided every six months.

Moody’s does not have to comply with the rules because its sovereign analyst Kristin Lindow is based in the US. Fitch is also exempt because its new primary analyst for SA, senior director Jan Friederich, is based in Hong Kong.