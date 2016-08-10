Puzzle of too much money chasing too little yield

INFLOWS into emerging market sovereign debt funds are setting monthly records as investors in the developed world hunt for yield. But while this may drive down yields across the board and make access to capital cheaper, SA cannot benefit unless it is able to use that capital as intended.

One-third of all sovereign debt issued around the world is at a negative yield and the proportion is rising. The yield curve over bond duration is being pushed further back as investors seek positive yield, but at the same time credit quality overall is falling. The economic fundamentals underpinning the world’s economies are not improving.

Concurrently, speculative investments attracted by any kind of good news from the corporate world has seen valuations shoot up even as economic activity patently falls off. Developed-market companies are able to take their cue from central banks and issue debt at interest rates close to zero — essentially, free money for companies in challenging economies.

It is a situation Investec Asset Management strategist Michael Power calls "bizarre". "We’re being driven into such an esoteric space that anyone who’s studied finance is now struggling to explain what’s going on."

The central problem, says Power, is too much money is chasing too few investment opportunities.

"I can’t see any situation that will ease up that backdrop. The medium-term direction for yields continues to be tightening. The US long bond came in below 1.5% and Morgan Stanley has come out with an aggressive forecast for bond yields at 1% next year. It’s a declining trend," he says.

Currency movements will play a role in determining where money goes next. "If there are capital losses, it will be as a result of a currency falling. If there is an event in emerging markets that causes currencies to fall, there will be a flight to quality and a denuding of emerging market bond markets, in addition to selling weaker currencies."

Although the US is the only major developed market still offering positive yields on its Treasuries, Power says the US economic recovery looks precarious and another downturn is "entirely possible". That could worsen the flow of hot money — cross-border flow of cash for quick benefits on interest rates — into emerging market sovereign debt.

"We now face a situation unlike any other. It’s not good. I think this is building up and will hurt us all."

Citadel chief strategist Adrian Saville says the implication is that hot money chasing yield can leave as quickly as it arrives, rand-denominated South African debt in particular.

"It doesn’t contribute to economic growth or performance in a direct way, but it can be a positive that the funds are available and potentially at a lower cost. But things change, and if the money flows out quickly, that injects volatility and uncertainty. What you want to see associated with an inflow is economic adjustments, structural adjustments. And that is not happening."

Saville says emerging market issuers of debt, such as Brazil, SA and Russia, are seeing no change in the management of their economies. "We’re a long way from being in a debt trap, but we do sit in a situation where there’s no evidence the money is being used to fund impressive economic growth."

SA paid down its debt "very impressively" until 2008, but since then debt has ratcheted higher as a ratio to GDP and economic growth has been anaemic.

That means the debt has not been put to effective use, says Saville. But developed economies are having it no better, having "run out of fiscal road". With low growth, developed countries are in a catch-22 situation with no more money to roll out as stimulus and an inability to issue debt at higher interest rates.

The resultant slide to negative interest rate policies has neither been predicted nor can its endpoint be guessed. "We’re not done yet. These countries sit in a liquidity trap and have no more monetary levers. The negative interest-rate policy has perversely become self-enforcing because it has made investors anxious and less likely to spend," says Saville.