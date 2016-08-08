Economy

SA’s July reserves are down $209m

08 August 2016 - 11:19 AM Staff Writer

Johannesburg, July 8 (BDpro) — SA’s gross reserves, which include gold and foreign exchange, were down $209m to $46.2bn in July from $46.4bn in June.

Foreign exchange reserves are an important indicator of a country’s ability to repay foreign debt in the short term and are used for currency defence.

Reserves are also one of the factors used to determine a country’s credit rating.

The decrease in the gross reserves was mainly due to foreign payments made on behalf of the government and currency valuations.

The international liquidity position also rose $75m to $40.9bn in July from $40.8bn in June.

