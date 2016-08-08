Consumer confidence in SA rises in second quarter

CONSUMER confidence improved slightly in the second quarter, a Nielsen report showed on Monday. The newly released Nielsen consumer confidence index on SA rose to 78 in the second quarter from 75 in the first, the global consumer research company said.

The Nielsen Retail Measurement Service, also released on Monday and based on ongoing monthly and weekly retail sales data, found that spending picked up more rapidly and that consumers were increasingly looking for cheaper food alternatives.

Although the cost of living remained high, consumers were better off now than during the 2008-9 economic downturn in terms of spending and inflation, Nielsen MD for retailer vertical Africa-Middle East Craig Henry said. Inflation averaged 11.5% in 2008, 7.1% in 2009 and an even lower 4.6% in 2015, Statistics SA data showed.

The reason for the containment of inflation was that retailers and manufacturers had done "immense work" during the past year or two to restrain price increases especially on essential food to manage inflation at levels which continued to stimulate sales, Henry said.

The prices of some agricultural goods such as maize had increased as a result of being adversely affected by drought, Nielsen conceded.

Looking at a basket of 20 staple categories, Nielsen’s Retail Measurement Service found that there had been a 6.6% value growth and a 0.4% pack decline. Within staples, consumers cut back actual consumption (packs) in eight of these categories: sugar, chicken, fresh milk, canned pilchards, tea, margarine, toothpaste and detergents.