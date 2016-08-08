Business confidence in SA improves slightly

BUSINESS confidence in SA recovered moderately in July, supported by a firmer rand, slightly higher commodity prices and exports, along with improved energy supply.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index rose to 96 in July from 95.1 in June.

Sacci said that, apart from a stronger exchange rate and improved merchandise export volumes, investor and business confidence had to improve in order to propel the economy to higher activity levels.

The chamber called for caution to be exercised on "vulnerable economic issues" over the short to medium term, especially with SA facing the probability of a credit ratings downgrade in December.

"A concerted effort will be necessary to avoid even tighter economic conditions in 2017 as such lower economic growth holds additional repercussions for public finance, unemployment and the real cost of borrowing," Sacci said in a statement on Monday.

With the public sector experiencing constraints to act as employer of last resort, the only avenue available to create jobs was higher economic growth, Sacci said.

High inflation, lower vehicle sales and the construction of buildings dampened business confidence in July.

The index is based on developments around 13 economic indicators: energy supply, manufacturing, exports, imports, vehicle sales, retail sales, the construction of buildings, inflation, share prices, real private sector borrowing, real financing cost, precious metal prices and the rand exchange rate.

There were marginally fewer impediments in the real business environment in July 2016 compared to June 2016, Sacci said.