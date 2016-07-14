Retailers defy economic gloom

RETAIL sales rose much more than expected in May, providing yet another signal that the economy may have grown marginally in the second quarter, following the first quarter contraction.

The uptick in sales data follows the release of higher-than-expected manufacturing data on Tuesday.

Sales increased 4.5% year-on-year in May — the highest pace of acceleration since January 2014 — after increasing 1.6% in April, Statistics SA (Stats SA) data showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales surprisingly increased, despite a key consumer confidence index compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research and banking group FNB showing that confidence fell sharply in the second quarter.

Low confidence indicates tepid household spending.

But Frost & Sullivan senior economist Craig Parker said unchanged interest rates in May, a firmer rand, and easing inflation over the past few months might have left consumers with slightly more disposable income to spend.

Parker said, however, that he was "cautiously optimistic" about the sustainability of such growth in sales, particularly as consumers still faced a high cost of living. Rising unemployment and high debt levels are among factors weighing on households.

A recent survey of 1,000 South African consumers, by consulting firm McKinsey, found that almost 70% of them were worried about imminent job losses. More than half said they were living pay cheque to pay cheque and, therefore, either cutting back on spending, or delaying purchases, and shopping around for the best deals.

Higher retail sales were driven by general dealers and retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear, and leather goods. These retailers normally sell cheaper goods, which consumers can still afford during tough economic times.

In the three months ended May 2016, seasonally adjusted retail trade had sales increased 0.5% compared with the previous three months, Stats SA said.

The retail sales figures come a day after manufacturing production data also beat expectations, adding more weight to views that the economy possibly grew, albeit marginally, in the April to June quarter.

The economy could just manage to avoid recession in the first half of 2016, potentially recording a small fractional positive for the second quarter instead, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

The latest retail sales also come as two separate indices showed slight improvement in transactions in the economy and activity in the trade sector.

Activity in the economy picked up slightly in June, the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction index showed. The index, which is a measure of all interbank transactions of less than R5m in SA, increased 0.3% in June after dropping significantly in May.

The 0.3% was, however, still the smallest increase in 2016, indicating the weak nature of economic growth.

The index reflected the extent of the volatility within the economy, where some sectors, such as manufacturing, were showing signs of a slight pick-up, while declining car sales records painted a picture of a distressed market, Economists dotcoza chief economist Mike Schüssler said.

The economy had been stagnating over the past two years, Schüssler said, adding there were no indications that growth levels would pick up in the near future, as economic transactions fluctuated sharply on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s trade activity index rose slightly to 51 in June from 50 in May — suggesting that activity in the trade sector improved only modestly. Although a reading of more than 50 indicates improvement in trade activity, those surveyed continued to raise concern about certain issues, including the lack of government report.