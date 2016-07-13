Economy

Pick up in economic activity suggests better growth

13 July 2016 - 13:19 Ntsakisi Maswanganyi

ACTIVITY in the economy picked up slightly in June, suggesting low but better economic growth in the second quarter, an index showed on Wednesday. The economy contracted in the first quarter.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index — a measure of all South African interbank transactions under R5m — increased by 0.3% in May after dropping significantly in May.

The 0.3% was, however, still the smallest increase in 2016, indicating the weak nature of economic growth. Data also showed that while bank customers are transacting more, they are doing so at a slow pace.

"This month’s data reflects the extent of the volatility within the economy, where some sectors, such as manufacturing, are showing signs of a slight pick-up, while the declining car sales records paint a picture of a distressed market," Economists dotcoza chief economist Mike Schussler said.

BankservAfrica head of knowledge and risk services Caroline Belrose said the fact that the quarterly percentage changes in the index remained negative while the yearly increase was below 1% showed that the local economy and its consumers were not yet out of the woods.

