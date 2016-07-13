Businesses worry about political ‘posturing’ and slow pace of orders

ACTIVITY in the trade sector improved only modestly in June, a South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) index showed on Wednesday.

The mild uptick in the trade activity index (TAI) to 51 from 50 in May indicated that while businesses were slightly optimistic about the current trading environment, they remained concerned about certain issues.

The index was five points higher in June 2016 than in June 2015. A reading of above 50 indicates improvement in trade activity.

Respondents cited the lack of government support, political "posturing" in the run-up to local government elections, service protests, seasonal factors and a slow pace of orders as restraints to trade, Sacci said in a statement.

Although sales volumes and new orders fell in line with sluggish domestic demand, inventory levels rose marginally.

Businesses were able to reduce their selling prices after finding some relief in input costs on stable interest rates and a stronger and less volatile rand, the index showed.

The sales price subindex declined six points to 59 while the input price subindex declined 11 points to 69 from 80 in May.

"However, rising energy/electricity, and wage and salary costs are expected to weigh on profit margins in a tight trading environment," Sacci said.

Sacci’s other index, the trade expectations index (TEI), which provides a six-month outlook for trading activity, moved further into positive terrain, implying improved trade conditions towards year-end.

The seasonally adjusted TEI improved to 56 in June from 55 in May, mainly supported by expectations of better sales volumes and higher new orders.

Prospects for employment for the next six months in the trade sector improved, with the subindex rising to 48 from 45 in May.