Easing inflation gives Lesetja Kganyago a little more wiggle room

FALLING inflation expectations may have come at the perfect time for Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who is caught in a rate-increase cycle when ratings companies have told the country to boost growth or have its credit rating cut to junk.

The five-year breakeven rate, a measure of bond investors’ price expectations, has fallen 39 basis points to 7.06% since the monetary policy committee (MPC) left its benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 7% on May 19, compared with a 13 basis-point increase in emerging-market peer Mexico. The central bank said in May that inflation would return to its 3%-6% target band in the third quarter of next year, three months sooner than it projected earlier.

While SA was spared a downgrade to junk by two credit-rating companies in the past week, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings warned they could still cut the nation’s debt assessment if the economy did not recover.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma have met businesspeople, labour leaders and investors to come up with plans to boost output, which contracted by an annualised 1.2% in the first quarter. Tightening monetary policy further to tackle inflation could limit the effect of efforts to bolster growth.

"Given the fact that the economy is also quite weak, it probably gives them a little bit of room to breathe," Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes said on Thursday. "Where they get the chance and where it’s not seen as being soft, I think they would take that opportunity" to support growth, he said.

While the worst drought in more than a century pushed food inflation to 11.3% in April, futures for South African white maize, used as a staple, have fallen 8.6% since reaching a record on January 21. The rand, which the monetary policy committee says is a key risk to its inflation outlook, has gained 5.8% against the dollar in June.

"The outlook for inflation, given food and given the rand, looks a lot better than what it did at the last MPC meeting," Momentum Wealth’s head of wealth portfolio management, Wayne McCurrie, said.

At 8.21am on Friday the rand was trading at R14.8554 to the dollar, slightly weaker than its previous close of R14.8070.

Forward-rate agreements starting in six months, used to speculate on borrowing costs, show investors have pared expectations and are now pricing in 31 basis points of rate increases this year, compared with 54 basis points on May 30. The central bank has raised its benchmark rate by 125 basis points to 7% since July. It next decides on rates on July 21.

Independent institutions

While S&P and Fitch called for the implementation of plans to support SA’s economy, they said the independence of institutions like the central bank, and its commitment to price stability, contributed to their decisions to not downgrade the nation’s debt.

Given that the monetary policy committee’s forecast showed the inflation rate falling back into its target in 2017 and that the committee had increased borrowing costs twice in 2016, it could afford to hold off further tightening without compromising its inflation-fighting credentials, Stanlib Asset Management chief economist Kevin Lings said.

"They may not frame it as, ‘we are supporting the growth initiative of SA’," Lings said "The risk with framing it that way is that you are interpreted as ... going soft on inflation."

Bloomberg