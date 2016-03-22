Income for accommodation industry surges in January

TOTAL income for SA’s tourist accommodation industry has increased as travellers to the country take advantage of the weak rand, a Statistics SA survey showed.

The accommodation industry, which includes restaurant, bar sales and other income, rose 12.8% in January 2016 compared with January 2015, the survey released on Tuesday showed.

The survey is conducted monthly and covers a sample of public and private enterprises involved in the short-stay accommodation industry.

Stats SA said that income from accommodation increased 16.9% year on year in January, the result of a 1.1% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 15.7% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

Stats SA defines a stay unit as a unit of accommodation available to be rented out to guests. Examples include a powered site in a caravan park or a hotel room.

In January 2016, the types of accommodation that recorded the highest year-on-year growth rates in income from accommodation were "other" accommodation, hotels and caravan parks and camping sites.

Income from accommodation increased 15.3% in the three months to January 31 2016 compared with the three months to January 31 2015.