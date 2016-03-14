Gordhan says SA must signal to the world its credibility

NOTWITHSTANDING the global economic situation, SA has to take responsibility and create confidence for its own investors, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

He was speaking after a roadshow in the US and the UK aimed at informing investors about the country’s 2016 budget, and providing certainty to them at a time of severe credibility challenges brought on by the axing of former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in December.

Political questions featured sharply during the roadshow, according to business and labour leaders who had participated.

State capture was a key theme among the political issues raised by investors. State capture has become synonymous in SA with the influence by the politically connected Gupta family on President Jacob Zuma and his allies in the government and the African National Congress.

Mr Gordhan said those who doubt the country’s credibility should be given “constant signals and evidence” from the government, business and labour that the country was on the right track and making progress.

“It’s time for demonstrable action... for the world to say we believe these guys,” Mr Gordhan told journalists at a briefing on the roadshow at the JSE headquarters in Sandton.

He met more than 250 investors who collectively managed dollar assets worth several trillion. These are some of the investors that the country owes about R600bn.

Mr Gordhan was flanked on Monday by representatives from business and labour who had accompanied him on the roadshow.

It was the first time labour had joined business and the government on such a post-budget roadshow.