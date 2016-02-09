View from edge of precipitous rating cliff

SA IS teetering on the brink of a ratings downgrade cliff. Should rating agencies pull the trigger, the spectre of economic disaster looms large.

The cost of servicing SA’s bulging R1.8-trillion debt load will spiral; the country will be booted out of the World Government Bond index, making its bonds untouchable; and the capital outflows will be swift and devastating to an investment-starved economy. SA Inc is flirting with disaster and is fast approaching an economic iceberg. Will our captains steer the ship to safety or will the band fiddle away into the night?

Of the 18 sub-Saharan African countries that Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rates, Botswana and SA hold coveted investment-grade ratings. The rest have speculative grade status — an ignominy SA is best advised to avoid.

Investors look askance at such states, as their chances of defaulting on debt repayments are high, which makes borrowing a costlier exercise for these countries.

A downgrade is usually followed by a downward revision for state-owned companies, banks, and municipalities that borrow on international markets.

Their cost of borrowing, too, will become more expensive.

This is undesirable for the likes of Eskom, which needs to borrow outside the country to finance its infrastructure programmes.

The consequences of a downgrade for SA are writ large — in addition to capital outflows, the rand may touch as yet unimaginable lows.

We got a glimpse of what a speculative grade downward revision might look like after President Jacob’s misguided firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December.

The rand plumbed new depths, banking stocks went into free fall, bond yields spiked and R170bn was wiped off the JSE.

There remains no plausible explanation as to why Mr Nene was removed so hastily from a portfolio he has managed assiduously in these perilous times.

Pravin Gordhan has since been called in to clean up the mess. The Treasury knows full well what is at stake.

In the October medium-term budget policy statement, Mr Nene said: "A ratings downgrade ... could induce a sudden outflow of foreign capital and sharply higher interest rates.

"Given SA’s reliance on foreign lending to finance investment, such a development would compromise the country’s ability to sustain growth and social progress," Mr Nene said.

Moody’s rates SA two notches above speculative grade, but S&P and Fitch Ratings have the country only one notch above speculative grade, or so-called junk status. If the latter two pull the trigger, SA will join the subinvestment-grade club. The agencies rate foreign and local currency sovereign credit.

Adrian Saville, chief investment officer at Cannon Asset Managers, says: "Given the extent of portfolio capital flows in South African markets, a downgrade would lead to quick outflows of capital."

The Reserve Bank’s policy arsenal is limited and this could lead it to fire off on its tried-and-tested interest-rates strategy to keep inflation in check.

However, the bulk of government debt is denominated in the local currency, while 10% is denominated in foreign currency. This gives the country some breathing space should a downgrade be in the offing.

Nazmeera Moola, an economist at Investec Asset Management, says Mr Gordhan needs to cut the budget deficit.

But the road to a lower deficit will be paved with tax hikes and slashed state expenditure.