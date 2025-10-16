SA’s electric mobility drive is gaining traction as the global auto industry is shifts to more environmentally friendly transport. Business Day TV caught up with BYD executive vice-president Stella Li to explore the company’s pace of investment and innovation in SA.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Accelerating electric mobility and investment in SA
Business Day TV chats to BYD executive vice-president Stella Li
