subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

SA’s electric mobility drive is gaining traction as the global auto industry is shifts to more environmentally friendly transport. Business Day TV caught up with BYD executive vice-president Stella Li to explore the company’s pace of investment and innovation in SA.

ALSO READ:

CMH says Chinese and Indian brands account for 50% of showroom sales

Vehicle dealer says shift to more affordable vehicles is gaining momentum among cash-strapped SA consumers
Companies
1 day ago

Chinese carmakers could boost local car production in SA

Trade, industry & competition deputy minister says investments into hybrid and electric vehicles is an area of interest
Life
1 month ago

Chinese EV makers shift investment overseas as price wars bite

For first time, China’s carmakers spend more abroad than at home amid brutal competition and rising trade tensions
World
2 weeks ago

Sales of used Chinese cars jump 89% on AutoTrader

Chinese automakers are giving established brands cause for concern, says CEO George Mienie
Life
1 month ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Shenzhen is coming for SA’s car industry

Having taken over the global gadget market, Chinese manufacturing prowess is now bearing down on EVs
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Record R1.8-trillion corporate cash hoard tests ...
Companies
2.
Weight loss boon for Aspen
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Absa and Nedbank tread where Capitec and FNB fly
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Landlords capitalise as retailers embark on ...
Companies / Property
5.
SA in pole position as DHL signs R6bn investment ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.