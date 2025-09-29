Lufthansa to slash 4,000 jobs, sets higher profitability targets

Lufthansa planes stand parked as Frankfurt airport is closed to passengers with planned departures due to a strike organised by Verdi union, in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFEBACH/FILE
MUNICH — Lufthansa will cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 and set higher profitability targets, the German airline group said on Monday, as it seeks to boost efficiency through digitalisation and automation.
Shares in the company rose on the announcement, jumping 2% in morning trade.
Lufthansa has struggled to cut costs and pursue growth as it has dealt with labour challenges in recent years. It issued two profit warnings last year and dropped a target of reaching an operating margin of 8% that year.
On Monday the group said it had not abandoned the 8% target, though it has now been pushed back to later in the decade as part of new mid-term targets for 2028 and 2030.
Lufthansa is pursuing an ambitious group-wide turnaround programme announced last year. The capital markets day was designed to reassure investors that the programme is going as planned. In particular, Lufthansa is looking to revive its "problem child" core airline as it struggles to clamp down on rising costs that have raised concerns among analysts and investors.
Lufthansa now expects its adjusted operating margin to reach 8%-10% from 2028, up from a previous goal of 8%, and adjusted free cash flow of more than €2.5bn a year, Lufthansa said at its first company-wide capital markets day in six years. Reuters reported last week that Lufthansa planned to cut about 20% of its non-operational staff.
The reductions will be made mainly in Germany and in consultation with social partners, the company said, where the airline group has struggled most with moderating costs.
It has said repeatedly that cost management is far easier at its other bases, such as Rome, where Lufthansa’s minority-owned Italian carrier ITA Airways is based.
The group plans to add more than 230 new aircraft by 2030 and deepen co-operation among its airlines to improve returns.
That integration means it can invest more heavily in newer, more profitable subsidiaries and move resources away from cost-heavy parts of the company if needed, executives said.
Reuters
