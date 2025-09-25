Africa’s hotel development sector is gaining momentum, fuelled by growing investor interest, improved infrastructure and supportive tourism reforms, according to Radisson Hotel Group.
The hospitality group, which operates more than 1,580 hotels in more than 100 countries covering Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, says Sub-Saharan Africa is at the heart of this growth, with SA, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar the standout performers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.