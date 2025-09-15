City Lodge flags air travel bottlenecks as a drag on hospitality rebound
CEO Andrew Widegger points to a lack of affordable and accessible flights
15 September 2025 - 18:00
City Lodge says SA’s hospitality recovery is still constrained by limited airline capacity and rising ticket prices, warning that the shortage of available seats since the collapse of several local carriers continues to choke demand for travel.
The hotel group, which reported a two percentage point drop in group occupancy to 56% in the year to end-June, said the lack of affordable and accessible flights has prevented a fuller rebound in business and leisure travel, even as the broader economy shows signs of stabilising...
