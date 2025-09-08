subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Hotel and casino group Sun International’s interim headline earnings per share rose 60.5% to 305c, helped by a strong performance at its digital gaming business, Sunbet. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with the group’s CEO, Ulrik Bengtsson.

ALSO READ:

Gambling poses long-term threat to SA economy, warns Old Mutual

Surge in betting reshaping consumer spending habits, while growth outlook shows cautious recovery amid structural constraints
Economy
1 month ago

Surging online gambling eats into disposable income, says Famous Brands

Food franchiser flags online betting as a growing threat to consumer wallets and restaurant traffic
Companies
2 months ago

Sun International warns that weak gambling rules risk fuelling black market

CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
Companies
11 hours ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Discounts, delays and possible departures

HCI’s Johnny Copelyn touched all bases at the AGM, from the discount question to Tsogo and Namibian offshore oil and gas
Opinion
4 days ago

Leaner, ¢leaner City Lodge gets th€ booking$

So why is investor interest in the revitalised hospitality group missing?
Money & Investing
4 days ago
