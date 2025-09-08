Hotel and casino group Sun International’s interim headline earnings per share rose 60.5% to 305c, helped by a strong performance at its digital gaming business, Sunbet. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with the group’s CEO, Ulrik Bengtsson.
WATCH: Sun International’s profit jumps
