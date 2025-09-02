An improved second half bolstered Motus Holdings’ overall performance and supported a 5% rise in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS). The motor group says focused management actions targeting sales, margin recovery and operational efficiency drove a big turnaround. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg.
WATCH: Stronger second half boosts Motus
CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg discussed the details of the performance on Business Day TV.
