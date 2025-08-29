Super Group expects flat earnings from continuing operations
Group says financial position is strong, with modest net debt leverage ratios and room on borrowings covenants
29 August 2025 - 08:18
Transport and logistics provider Super Group expects to report flat to lower full-year earnings from continuing operations, it said on Friday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations were expected to be unchanged to 2.3% lower in the year to end-June at 237.1c-242.7c...
