Companies / Transport & Tourism

Super Group expects flat earnings from continuing operations

Group says financial position is strong, with modest net debt leverage ratios and room on borrowings covenants

BL Premium
29 August 2025 - 08:18
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Transport and logistics provider Super Group expects to report flat to lower full-year earnings from continuing operations, it said on Friday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations were expected to be unchanged to 2.3% lower in the year to end-June at 237.1c-242.7c...

