Radisson’s plans to grow its hotel business in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Radisson Hotel Group: Ramsay Rankoussi, regional chief development officer for Africa & Turkey; and Daniel Trappler, senior director of development for Sub-Saharan Africa.
The discussion focuses on Radisson’s ambitious expansion strategy across the African continent, with specific focus on SA as a key market.
Ramsay Rankoussi, the group’s head of development for Africa. Picture: ALEX JEFFRIES
Rankoussi outlines the group’s growth in numbers, its expansion plans for the country, an overview of the future of SA’s tourism sector, and factors driving traffic to its locations.
The hotel group has 11 hotels in SA, with plans to reach 25 hotels by 2030.
According to Trappler, some of the group’s plans include an injection of funds geared towards upgrading existing Radisson Hotels, franchising and conversion opportunities for new hotels, strategic collaborations and grand updates to existing SA portfolios.
Daniel Trappler. Radisson. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Rankoussi shares insights into the group’s approach to hotel conversions, the importance of diversifying travel segments and how the group balances business and leisure tourism.
Through the discussion, the hotel executives highlight Radisson’s plans to double its footprint in SA; the effect of a macroeconomic downturn on the travel sector; their innovative entry into markets like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); funding growth in a high interest rate environment; and factors driving traffic to hotels.
The team also outlines how geopolitical and economic risks factored into Radisson’s expansion plans and which African cities or countries represent the next frontier for the group.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Zooming in on Radisson’s SA expansion
In this week’s Business Day Spotlight, senior executives reveal plans to double their SA footprint by 2030, expand into new markets like the DRC, and balance leisure and business travel amid economic headwinds
Join the discussion:
