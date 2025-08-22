Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Second quarter rebound helps lift Grindrod’s half-year performance

Business Day TV spoke to Xolani Mbambo, CEO of Grindrod

22 August 2025 - 15:37
by Business Day TV
Grindrod Shipping. Picture: SUPPLIED
Grindrod Shipping. Picture: SUPPLIED

Grindrod says a strong rebound in the second quarter helped lift its half-year performance with headline earnings per share (HEPS) rising 23% during the period. Business Day TV took a closer look at the numbers with the company’s CEO, Xolani Mbambo.

