Business Day TV speaks to Aheesh Singh from MP9 Asset Management
Capital gains tax without inflation adjustment is wealth confiscation dressed up as fiscal policy
Business Day TV speaks with Neo Mofokeng, programme analyst for UN Women SA and G20 technical lead
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
The case stems from alleged conduct between 2007 and 2013 by 28 local and international banks accused of colluding to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading in chat rooms
Jason Swartz of Old Mutual says investor excitement has waned but coalition resilience and reform progress could still shift sentiment
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
Clear commitment from the EC to put wine and spirits sector on the table in negotiations with US
Novak Djokovic is not only chasing a 25th Major but also seeking to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion
‘Hunger’ reads like a fever dream of tenderness and terror, where sentiment and savagery sit side by side
Tata Motors has its sights set on becoming one of the top passenger vehicle brands in SA’s auto sector after it exited the market six years ago. Business Day TV caught up with Thato Magasa, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tata returns to SA vehicle market
Business Day TV speaks to Thato Magasa, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in SA
Tata Motors has its sights set on becoming one of the top passenger vehicle brands in SA’s auto sector after it exited the market six years ago. Business Day TV caught up with Thato Magasa, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, for more detail.
Indian carmaker Tata plans to take on Chinese peers in SA
Indian Tata Motors reveals new SA MD and Motus distribution
Tata Motors shrugs off China’s rare earth curbs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Indian carmaker Tata plans to take on Chinese peers in SA
Tata returns to SA with four new models
India’s plan to slash taxes to benefit small car makers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.