WATCH: Tata returns to SA vehicle market

Business Day TV speaks to Thato Magasa, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in SA

21 August 2025 - 15:37
Thato Magasa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Thato Magasa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tata Motors has its sights set on becoming one of the top passenger vehicle brands in SA’s auto sector after it exited the market six years ago. Business Day TV caught up with Thato Magasa, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, for more detail.

Indian carmaker Tata plans to take on Chinese peers in SA

Tata Motors is positioning itself among SA’s top five players in a fiercely contested car market
Companies
1 day ago

Indian Tata Motors reveals new SA MD and Motus distribution

Thato Magasa leads the charge with a new range of hatches and crossovers set for August reveal
Life
1 week ago

Tata Motors shrugs off China’s rare earth curbs

Supplies are coming through and electric vehicle launches are on track, says Indian group
Companies
1 month ago
