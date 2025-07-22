FlySafair will resume wage talks this week after a pilot strike disrupted dozens of flights, threatening operational continuity at the country’s largest low-cost carrier. Business Day TV caught up with the airline’s chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, for more insight into where things stand.
WATCH: FlySafair on what’s behind the pilot strike and wage talks
Business Day TV speaks to Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s chief marketing officer
