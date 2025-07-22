Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: FlySafair on what’s behind the pilot strike and wage talks

Business Day TV speaks to Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s chief marketing officer

22 July 2025 - 21:08
by Business Day TV
FlySafair aircraft. Picture: SUPPLIED
FlySafair will resume wage talks this week after a pilot strike disrupted dozens of flights, threatening operational continuity at the country’s largest low-cost carrier. Business Day TV caught up with the airline’s chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, for more insight into where things stand.

FlySafair and pilots to resume wage talks at CCMA

The dispute tests the company’s cost architecture and labour diplomacy
National
16 hours ago

FlySafair posts flight cancellations due to pilot strike

However, FlySafair says its contingency plans should ensure flight operations continue largely as scheduled on Monday
National
1 day ago

FlySafair ‘escalation’ turns proposed one-day strike into two-week lockout

Local and regional airline hits back at planned strike with a notice to Solidarity that it would lock out its pilots
National
2 days ago
