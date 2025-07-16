Stellantis ditches hydrogen fuel cell programme

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were to be launched this year as part of the Stellantis Pro One commercial range.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Stellantis has announced it will discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development programme as it is not economically sustainable.
The carmaker made the decision based on the limited availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure, high capital requirements and the need for stronger consumer purchasing incentives. As a result of those factors, the company did not anticipate the adoption of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles before the end of the decade.
“The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of mid-term economic sustainability. We must make clear and responsible choices to ensure our competitiveness and meet the expectations of our customers with our electric and hybrid passenger and light commercial vehicles offensive,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO for enlarged Europe.
“In a context where the company is mobilising to respond to demanding CO2 regulations in Europe, Stellantis has decided to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development programme.”
As a result, Stellantis will no longer launch its new range of hydrogen-powered Pro One vehicles this year. Production was scheduled to start this northern hemisphere summer in Hordain, France (medium-sized vans) and Gliwice, Poland (large vans).
This decision would not affect staffing at Stellantis’ production sites, and R&D activities related to hydrogen technology would be redirected to other projects, the company said.
The state of the hydrogen segment also presents financial challenges for various stakeholders, and Stellantis is discussing the market consequences of its decision with Symbio, a French company that manufactures hydrogen fuel cell systems and is backed by Michelin, Forvia and Stellantis.
Several carmakers are actively hydrogen cars including Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. In the drive to zero-emission vehicles, they are exploring both fuel cell technology and hydrogen combustion engines as an alternative to battery-powered electric cars.
