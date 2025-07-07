Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Mobility solutions to Southern African transport challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Mathetha Mokonyama, chair of the South African Transport Conference

07 July 2025 - 19:49
The Bree Street taxi rank in Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The South African Transport Conference 2025 has kicked off with a focus on mobility solutions to Southern African challenges. Business Day TV spoke to conference chair Mathetha Mokonyama for more detail on the economic and developmental costs of transport infrastructure.

