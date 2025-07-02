Sun International and Peermont terminate proposed R7.3bn deal
If the transaction had gone ahead, the SA casino sector would have been dominated by two JSE-listed companies, Sun International and Tsogo Sun
02 July 2025 - 09:53
Sun International and Peermont Holdings are to terminate the proposed R7.3bn transaction whereby Sun would buy smaller rival Peermont and its flagship Emperors Palace facility in Kempton Park.
The proposed transaction received approval from shareholders in March 2024 and was referred to the Competition Tribunal after the Competition Commission recommended that it be prohibited...
