Baggage woes
Global airlines shell out $5bn to trace lost luggage
Millions of bags are stolen or damaged, flagging an urgent need to upgrade tracking tech, says IT body
29 June 2025 - 19:11
About 5.3-billion passengers travelled by air globally in 2024 and 33.4-million of their checked bags were mishandled — 6.3 bags per 1,000 passengers, a new report shows.
Africa and the Middle East reported one of the lowest total numbers of mishandled checked bags at 6.02 per 1,000 passengers, according to the newly released “Baggage IT Insights 2025” report. ..
