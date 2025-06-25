Mercedes-Benz SA announces Abey Kgotle as new co-CEO

Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) has announced Abey Kgotle as the new co-CEO to Claudius Steinhoff, effective December 1 2025. Kgotle currently serves as the executive director of human resources and corporate affairs at MBSA.
He replaces Andreas Brand, who joined the company in 2022, who continues in the role of CEO and executive director until the end of November. Brand tended his resignation to assume a new role as executive of production network CKD and mid volume in Stuttgart, Germany, effective from November 30.
Kgotle has experience across the private and public sectors spanning more than 20 years. He has held executive roles at several blue-chip companies across the mining and manufacturing industries including Lonmin, GrafTech SA, and Samancor Manganese, including senior HR managerial roles at local government at the City of Johannesburg and Naschem, a division of state-owned enterprise Denel.
Kgotle previously served on the boards of Daimler Trucks and Buses SA and Mercedes-Benz financial services as chair and director, respectively. Kgotle also currently serves as chair of the Automobile Employers Organisation (AMEO) representing SA’s original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
“On behalf of the board of firectors, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr Brand for his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to MBSA. His leadership is marked by innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable progress for long-term impact.
“We wish him continued success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter at Mercedes-Benz AG,” said the chair of the board of directors, Wilfried Porth.
“We warmly welcome Mr Kgotle on his appointment as CEO of MBSA Ltd. We look forward to his leadership that brings new energy and vision as he continues to build on our solid foundation and pursue new opportunities for growth and innovation.”
