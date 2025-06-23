Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain shut airspace as Iran bombs US base

Aircraft belonging to Israel's state carrier El Al and Israir among other airlines, are parked at Larnaca International Airport, in Larnaca, Cyprus.. Picture: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOUTRTOGLOU
Airlines were on fresh alert late on Monday after Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait closed their countries’ airspace temporarily as Iran attacked the Al Udeid US military base in Doha, the latest upheaval to air travel in the Middle East.
On Sunday, the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran vowed to defend itself, prompting many carriers to suspend more flights to the Middle East.
Explosions were heard over Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday, shortly after a Western diplomat cited a credible Iranian threat against the US-run al Udeid airbase in the Gulf Arab state since midday.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) airspace was also closed based on flight paths and air traffic control audio, according to a post on X by the air traffic tracking website Flightradar24 on Monday. Dubai Airports did not comment and referred Reuters to the Dubai government media office.
Flightradar24 showed virtually no air traffic in the Gulf and over Qatar and Bahrain about 17.35pm GMT in what earlier in the day had been a busy space filled with commercial flights.
Cancellations in recent days to typically resilient aviation hubs such as Dubai, the world’s busiest international airport, and Qatar's Doha by international carriers reflect escalating aviation industry concerns about the region.
Carriers had probably been avoiding airports in UAE and Qatar and, to a lesser extent, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, due to concerns that Iran or its proxies will target drone or missile attacks on US military bases in these countries, aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions said.
The conflict has already cut off major flight routes, with the usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean largely void of commercial air traffic since Israel began strikes on Iran on June 13.
Airlines have been diverting, cancelling and delaying flights through the region due to airspace closures and safety concerns.
On Monday Kuwait Airways suspended its flight departures from the country. Three Air India flights headed to Doha were diverted to other airports due to the airspace closing, according to a source and data from Flightradar24. Up to 150 flights had been scheduled in and out of Doha on Monday, the data showed.
IAG’s Spanish airline Iberia scrapped an earlier plan to resume flights to Doha on Tuesday after the latest airspace closures.
Suspensions
Earlier in the day, airlines had been weighing how long to suspend flights for. Finnair was the first to announce a prolonged suspension of flights to Doha, with cancellations until June 30.
Leading Asian carrier Singapore Airlines, which described the situation as “fluid”, moved to cancel flights to Dubai through to Tuesday, having previously cancelled only its Sunday service.
Air France KLM, IAG-owned Iberia and British Airways, and Kazakhstan’s Air Astana all cancelled flights to either Doha or Dubai both on Sunday and Monday.
Air France also cancelled flights to Riyadh and said it would suspend flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon until Wednesday included.
With Russian and Ukrainian airspace also closed to most airlines due to years of war, the Middle East had become a more important route for flights between Europe and Asia. Amid missile and air strikes during the past 10 days, airlines have routed north via the Caspian Sea or south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Added to increased fuel and crew costs from these long detours and cancellations, carriers also face a potential hike in jet fuel costs as oil prices rise after the US attacks.
Australia-based Flight Centre Travel Group said it is getting a small number of customer requests to route journeys to Europe away from Middle Eastern hubs.
“The most common transfer hubs that we're seeing requested are Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Johannesburg, or even direct between Perth and London,” said Graham Turner, CEO of Australia-based Flight Centre Travel Group.
Risks
Proliferating conflict zones are an increasing operational burden on airlines, as aerial attacks raise worries about accidental or deliberate shoot-downs of commercial air traffic.
GPS interference around political hotspots, where ground-based GPS systems “spoof” or broadcast incorrect positions which can send commercial airliners off course, are also a growing issue for commercial aviation.
Flightradar24 said it had seen a “dramatic increase” in jamming and spoofing in recent days over the Persian Gulf. SkAI, a Swiss company that runs a GPS disruption map, said late on Sunday it had observed more than 150 aircraft spoofed there in 24 hours.
Safe Airspace, a website run by Opsgroup, a membership-based organisation that shares flight risk information, said US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites could heighten the threat to American operators in the region.
Update: June 23 2025 This story has been updated with new information.
Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain shut airspace as Iran bombs US base
Airlines cancel or reroute flights; United Arab Emirates airspace also dark
Airlines were on fresh alert late on Monday after Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait closed their countries’ airspace temporarily as Iran attacked the Al Udeid US military base in Doha, the latest upheaval to air travel in the Middle East.
On Sunday, the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran vowed to defend itself, prompting many carriers to suspend more flights to the Middle East.
Explosions were heard over Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday, shortly after a Western diplomat cited a credible Iranian threat against the US-run al Udeid airbase in the Gulf Arab state since midday.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) airspace was also closed based on flight paths and air traffic control audio, according to a post on X by the air traffic tracking website Flightradar24 on Monday. Dubai Airports did not comment and referred Reuters to the Dubai government media office.
Flightradar24 showed virtually no air traffic in the Gulf and over Qatar and Bahrain about 17.35pm GMT in what earlier in the day had been a busy space filled with commercial flights.
Cancellations in recent days to typically resilient aviation hubs such as Dubai, the world’s busiest international airport, and Qatar's Doha by international carriers reflect escalating aviation industry concerns about the region.
Carriers had probably been avoiding airports in UAE and Qatar and, to a lesser extent, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, due to concerns that Iran or its proxies will target drone or missile attacks on US military bases in these countries, aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions said.
The conflict has already cut off major flight routes, with the usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean largely void of commercial air traffic since Israel began strikes on Iran on June 13.
Airlines have been diverting, cancelling and delaying flights through the region due to airspace closures and safety concerns.
On Monday Kuwait Airways suspended its flight departures from the country. Three Air India flights headed to Doha were diverted to other airports due to the airspace closing, according to a source and data from Flightradar24. Up to 150 flights had been scheduled in and out of Doha on Monday, the data showed.
IAG’s Spanish airline Iberia scrapped an earlier plan to resume flights to Doha on Tuesday after the latest airspace closures.
Suspensions
Earlier in the day, airlines had been weighing how long to suspend flights for. Finnair was the first to announce a prolonged suspension of flights to Doha, with cancellations until June 30.
Leading Asian carrier Singapore Airlines, which described the situation as “fluid”, moved to cancel flights to Dubai through to Tuesday, having previously cancelled only its Sunday service.
Air France KLM, IAG-owned Iberia and British Airways, and Kazakhstan’s Air Astana all cancelled flights to either Doha or Dubai both on Sunday and Monday.
Air France also cancelled flights to Riyadh and said it would suspend flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon until Wednesday included.
With Russian and Ukrainian airspace also closed to most airlines due to years of war, the Middle East had become a more important route for flights between Europe and Asia. Amid missile and air strikes during the past 10 days, airlines have routed north via the Caspian Sea or south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Added to increased fuel and crew costs from these long detours and cancellations, carriers also face a potential hike in jet fuel costs as oil prices rise after the US attacks.
Australia-based Flight Centre Travel Group said it is getting a small number of customer requests to route journeys to Europe away from Middle Eastern hubs.
“The most common transfer hubs that we're seeing requested are Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Johannesburg, or even direct between Perth and London,” said Graham Turner, CEO of Australia-based Flight Centre Travel Group.
Risks
Proliferating conflict zones are an increasing operational burden on airlines, as aerial attacks raise worries about accidental or deliberate shoot-downs of commercial air traffic.
GPS interference around political hotspots, where ground-based GPS systems “spoof” or broadcast incorrect positions which can send commercial airliners off course, are also a growing issue for commercial aviation.
Flightradar24 said it had seen a “dramatic increase” in jamming and spoofing in recent days over the Persian Gulf. SkAI, a Swiss company that runs a GPS disruption map, said late on Sunday it had observed more than 150 aircraft spoofed there in 24 hours.
Safe Airspace, a website run by Opsgroup, a membership-based organisation that shares flight risk information, said US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites could heighten the threat to American operators in the region.
Update: June 23 2025
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Iran warns ‘gambler’ Trump: We will end this war
Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen Khamenei
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Iran warns ‘gambler’ Trump: We will end this war
Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen ...
World on edge after Iran bombing
WATCH: US enters Israel-Iran war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.