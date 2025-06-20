SA among Africa’s most underserved luxury hotel markets, says IHG
Hotel group says SA is one of the biggest market opportunities on the continent
20 June 2025 - 05:00
SA remains one of the most underserved luxury hotel markets in Africa, according to the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has begun capitalising with plans to expand its footprint on the continent.
The global hospitality company said SA remained one of the biggest market opportunities on the continent for the group and several other international players, with Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban seen as vastly underserved despite their strong tourism and business potential...
