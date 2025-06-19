Now in its seventh consecutive intake of young unemployed graduates, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has announced an intake of 540 trainees for its 2025 Youth Unemployment Services (YES) programme.
The YES programme was initiated by the SA government in 2019 to alleviate youth unemployment.
The company states that 296 candidates will work within VWGA: 232 at will be stationed at Kariega in Qdeberha where the company assembles the VW Polo and Polo Vivo models; 62 are headed to its Gauteng headquarters in Sandton and two will be absorbed at the company's satellite parts warehouse in the Western Cape. Another 244 trainees will be deployed with external partners in October.
This intake brings the total of YES trainees who have benefited from VWGA’s involvement in the programme to 3,650.
“We know that today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, but we also believe in playing an active role in developing those leaders and innovators,” said Nonkqubela Maliza, VWGA’s Corporate and Government Affairs Director.
“Through our participation in the YES programme, we want to offer youth the space to become economically active and gain invaluable skills on which they can build successful and fulfilling careers.”
Since its inception, VWGA has supported the initiative by providing employment opportunities and work experience for youth at its sites, in addition to opportunities within the dealer network and SME partners.
Local News
VWGA takes 540 unemployed youths for YES training
A total of 3,650 candidates have gained work experience through VWGA’s support since 2019
Now in its seventh consecutive intake of young unemployed graduates, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has announced an intake of 540 trainees for its 2025 Youth Unemployment Services (YES) programme.
The YES programme was initiated by the SA government in 2019 to alleviate youth unemployment.
The company states that 296 candidates will work within VWGA: 232 at will be stationed at Kariega in Qdeberha where the company assembles the VW Polo and Polo Vivo models; 62 are headed to its Gauteng headquarters in Sandton and two will be absorbed at the company's satellite parts warehouse in the Western Cape. Another 244 trainees will be deployed with external partners in October.
This intake brings the total of YES trainees who have benefited from VWGA’s involvement in the programme to 3,650.
“We know that today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, but we also believe in playing an active role in developing those leaders and innovators,” said Nonkqubela Maliza, VWGA’s Corporate and Government Affairs Director.
“Through our participation in the YES programme, we want to offer youth the space to become economically active and gain invaluable skills on which they can build successful and fulfilling careers.”
Since its inception, VWGA has supported the initiative by providing employment opportunities and work experience for youth at its sites, in addition to opportunities within the dealer network and SME partners.
Holgate Foundation and Defender pair up for Mozambique
Discovery Sport adds Metropolitan and Landmark models
Dramatically more powerful Haval H6 GT PHEV lands in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Dramatically more powerful Haval H6 GT PHEV lands in SA
Kyalami gets green light as Africa’s only F1-accredited circuit
Thai cabinet puts in $1.2bn bid to host F1 race in 2028
Bolder, cleverer new Audi Q3 revealed, launch set for October
Ferrari’s second fully electric model delayed by ‘weak demand’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.