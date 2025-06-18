Hilton and Marriot plan to tap Africa’s tourism
Rising business and leisure travel on the continent has made it attractive for multinational companies
18 June 2025 - 18:02
US hotel chains Hilton and Marriott have announced African expansion drives to tap into the continent’s rapid tourism growth.
Rising business and leisure travel on the continent has made it attractive for multinational companies and Hilton said on Wednesday it planned to more than triple its African portfolio to more than 160 hotels...
