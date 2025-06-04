Motorcycle-based rides are commonplace to help commuters navigate congested traffic, particularly in Nigeria and India. Uber’s offering of this nature, Uber Moto, is being piloted in Johannesburg as the ride-hailing platform bets on motorbike rides for growth. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Business Day TV about the move.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Uber bets on motorbike rides for growth
Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Motorcycle-based rides are commonplace to help commuters navigate congested traffic, particularly in Nigeria and India. Uber’s offering of this nature, Uber Moto, is being piloted in Johannesburg as the ride-hailing platform bets on motorbike rides for growth. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Business Day TV about the move.
Naspers and Prosus investment chief Ervin Tu steps down
Spar rules out rights issue as it grapples with R9bn debt
MTN launches bike delivery service for SIM cards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Naspers and Prosus investment chief Ervin Tu steps down
Spar rules out rights issue as it grapples with R9bn debt
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Transports of delight that pay dividends
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.