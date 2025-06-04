Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Uber bets on motorbike rides for growth

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

04 June 2025 - 15:19
Picture: 123RF/MARGARITA VASIUKOVA
Motorcycle-based rides are commonplace to help commuters navigate congested traffic, particularly in Nigeria and India. Uber’s offering of this nature, Uber Moto, is being piloted in Johannesburg as the ride-hailing platform bets on motorbike rides for growth. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Business Day TV about the move.

