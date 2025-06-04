STOCKWATCH: JSE hotel giants pin hopes on G20 summit as challenges mount
SA hosting the first African summit is likely to be a turning point for the tourism and hospitality industry
04 June 2025 - 20:03
JSE-listed hospitality groups are banking on the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Johannesburg to inject fresh momentum into a sector still grappling with uneven recovery and mounting challenges.
The high-profile event scheduled for November 22-23 marks the first G20 gathering on African soil. Seen as a potential turning point for the tourism and hospitality industry, it is expected to draw high-level international delegations, stimulate government travel and cast a global spotlight on SA’s travel and hospitality infrastructure...
