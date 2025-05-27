Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer of Sasfin Wealth
As a sovereign nation SA should not bend its rules to suit one individual
Residents can expect low water pressure and intermittent supply from Thursday
Former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele named as his replacement
Minerals Council SA says the mineral bill does not reflect the council’s input
The country may be in breach of international treaties as defence force lacks the capacity to meet UN search and rescue obligations
Without a coherent strategy SA risks locking itself into the lowest-value segment of the global chain
Russian forces target northeastern Ukraine as Kremlin shuns ceasefire talks
Fiery Russian stumbles out of French Open after loss to Cameron Norrie
Dialogues with industry players show that maintaining constraints on investment come at a huge opportunity cost
Zeda has described its interim results as solid. The owner of the Avis brand, has posted an 11% rise in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Ramasela Ganda.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda unpacks interim results
Business Day TV speaks to Ramasela Ganda, CEO of Zeda
