Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda unpacks interim results

Business Day TV speaks to Ramasela Ganda, CEO of Zeda

27 May 2025 - 21:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Zeda has described its interim results as solid. The owner of the Avis brand, has posted an 11% rise in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Ramasela Ganda.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol welcomes R5bn windfall as Transnet settles ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Mantashe rejects appeal against Renergen’s helium ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sibanye’s Kloof 7 miners surface safely after 260 ...
Companies / Mining
4.
African Bank grows customers to 6.1-million
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pick n Pay pushes break-even target to 2028
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.