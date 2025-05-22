Business Day TV talks to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth
We have an economy functionally destroyed not by war but by venal incompetence, the equivalent of war
The money is intended to support Transnet’s capital investment programme and enable it to meet its debt obligations
Trump is not a passing figure: there are more fundamental changes in the US that will outlive the second Trump administration
And Ralph Lauren beats revenue estimates
Treasury’s lesson was to take the compromises the GNU crafted and turn them into a fiscal framework that still delivers on core promises
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
The shooting is seen as a direct result of ‘toxic anti-Semitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world’
Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot calls for reflection as troubled club fails to pick up any silverware
The dual motor derivative joins the full-electric model launched earlier in the year
Southern Sun has reported a 33% jump in annual earnings, driven by robust trading in the Western Cape and solid growth in Gauteng. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Marcel von Aulock.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Southern Sun’s annual earnings jump 33%
Business Day TV speaks to hospitality group’s CEO, Marcel von Aulock
Southern Sun has reported a 33% jump in annual earnings, driven by robust trading in the Western Cape and solid growth in Gauteng. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Marcel von Aulock.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.