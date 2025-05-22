Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Southern Sun’s annual earnings jump 33%

Business Day TV speaks to hospitality group’s CEO, Marcel von Aulock

22 May 2025 - 15:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock. Picture: SUPPLIED
Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock. Picture: SUPPLIED

Southern Sun has reported a 33% jump in annual earnings, driven by robust trading in the Western Cape and solid growth in Gauteng. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Marcel von Aulock.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Market cheers Sasol’s big reset
Companies / Energy
2.
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese ...
Companies
3.
Sasol faces poor coal quality in bid to make ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Pan African’s Barberton mines blame illegal ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sanlam and TymeBank plan retail credit joint ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.