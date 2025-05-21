Western Cape and Gauteng boost Southern Sun
Reduced event activity in KwaZulu-Natal and unrest in Mozambique hampered the group's performance
21 May 2025 - 08:58
Hotels and leisure group Southern Sun has reported higher annual earnings driven by robust trading in the Western Cape and notable growth in Gauteng.
The group, valued at R11.8bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday that a 12% increase in operating profits together with finance cost savings resulted in 30% growth in adjusted headline earnings to R1bn for the year to end-March...
