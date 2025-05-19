WeBuyCars has reported a 26.4% rise in interim core headline earnings, largely due to expansion efforts, which resulted in higher volumes, increased average unit selling prices and improved margins and cost efficiencies. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Faan van der Walt for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Faan van der Walt, CEO of WeBuyCars, on stronger first half
Business Day TV speaks to Faan van der Walt, CEO of WeBuyCars
WeBuyCars has reported a 26.4% rise in interim core headline earnings, largely due to expansion efforts, which resulted in higher volumes, increased average unit selling prices and improved margins and cost efficiencies. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Faan van der Walt for more insight.
WeBuyCars readies to capitalise on rise of Chinese brands
Weak demand and rising competition hit automotive big guns
WeBuyCars expects higher first-half earnings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.