WATCH: Faan van der Walt, CEO of WeBuyCars, on stronger first half

19 May 2025 - 19:41
Picture: SUPPLIED

WeBuyCars has reported a 26.4% rise in interim core headline earnings, largely due to expansion efforts, which resulted in higher volumes, increased average unit selling prices and improved margins and cost efficiencies. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Faan van der Walt for more insight.

