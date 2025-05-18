Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: The African rail revolution

Business Day TV spoke to Reggie Boqo, acting CEO at Gibela Rail

18 May 2025 - 11:15
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Almost all African states have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which allows for more movement of people and goods between nations and the continent's rail network has a crucial part to play in this.

Business Day TV discussed this with Reggie Boqo, acting CEO at Gibela Rail.

PETER BRUCE: Nod for rail, ports could spur competition law challenges

Parks Tau has removed the shackles that Ebrahim Patel built around the private sector
Opinion
3 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Operation Vulindlela will have to remain lean and mean

Crisis has made reform possible but has denied reformers resources needed to realise goals
Opinion
1 week ago

ROY HAVEMANN AND NOMVUYO GUMA: Planting the seeds of future prosperity

Phase 2 of Operation Vulindlela is the glue that binds the GNU together
Opinion
1 week ago
