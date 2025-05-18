Almost all African states have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which allows for more movement of people and goods between nations and the continent's rail network has a crucial part to play in this.
Business Day TV discussed this with Reggie Boqo, acting CEO at Gibela Rail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The African rail revolution
Business Day TV spoke to Reggie Boqo, acting CEO at Gibela Rail
Almost all African states have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which allows for more movement of people and goods between nations and the continent's rail network has a crucial part to play in this.
Business Day TV discussed this with Reggie Boqo, acting CEO at Gibela Rail.
PETER BRUCE: Nod for rail, ports could spur competition law challenges
ANTHONY BUTLER: Operation Vulindlela will have to remain lean and mean
ROY HAVEMANN AND NOMVUYO GUMA: Planting the seeds of future prosperity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Plans for private sector participation in passenger rail gain pace
Afrimat blames SA’s rail network for plunging profit
VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Encouraging signs of realism over coal's future
Tau gives rail and ports 15-year competition reprieve
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.