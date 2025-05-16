Southern Sun earnings aided by solid trading in Western Cape and Gauteng
Full-year headline earnings per share are expected to be 31%-35% higher
16 May 2025 - 09:13
Hotels and leisure group Southern Sun expects to report higher annual earnings due to robust trading in the Western Cape and notable growth in Gauteng.
The group, which is valued at R11.4bn on the JSE, said late on Thursday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended March were expected to be 31%-35% higher at 73.6c to 75.9c...
