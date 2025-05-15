Simphiwe Nghona is VW’s new marketing director in SA

Nghona has 27 years of experience in the automotive and financial services industry.
Volkswagen Group Africa has appointed Simphiwe Nghona as its news sales and marketing director.
Nghona, who succeeds Thomas Milz, has served as head of sales and marketing at VWGA’s National Sales Organisation (NSO) since July 2024. He now steps into this key leadership role to further drive the company’s strategic sales and marketing business unit.
Nghona is a seasoned professional with 27 years of experience in the automotive and financial services industry. His expertise spans across the automotive importers, distributors, OEMs and dealers across the broader African continent.
Prior to joining VWGA, he served as group head of Vehicle and Asset Finance at Standard Bank, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of five key business units across 14 African countries.
He has served as CEO of the motor division at WesBank. He also gained experience as dealer principal and executive director at the VW Market Square dealership.
Simphiwe holds a postgraduate diploma in business management from Henley Business School (University of Reading, UK) and has completed an advanced management programme at Insead Business School in France. He is also an alumnus of St Andrew’s College in Grahamstown.
He is also chair of the boards for both the Volkswagen Ghana and Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda subsidiaries, and serves as a nonexecutive director for VW Financial Services, representing the Volkswagen Group.
